Topics

Font of the day: Novito Nova

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Novito Nova by Nina Z, which is totally free to download.

Free font: Novito Nova

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Novito Nova by Nina Z.

Today's font of choice is Novito Nova by Russian designer Nina Z. "This font was made for making people happy," she comments on Behance. A whimsical design, Novito Nova is great for providing projects with an authentic handmade feel.

Novito Nova is available to download for free over on Behance.

Free font: Novito Nova

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles