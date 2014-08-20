Topics

Font of the day: Rabiola

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Rabiola by Raphael Sathler, which is free in exchange for a tweet.

Free fonts: Rabiola

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Rabiola by Raphael Sathler

Raphael Sathler is the design student behind this free serif font Rabiola. Created during a typographic design class, Sathler generously offers his design as a free download in exchange for a tweet.

Free fonts: Rabiola

Free fonts: Rabiola

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles