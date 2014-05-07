Font of the day: Reckoner

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Reckoner by Alex Dale

Today's font of choice Reckoner was created by Sydney-based graphic designer Alex Dale. "Drawing inspiration from popular industrial sans serif typefaces such as Bebas Neue, Alegre Sans & Dharma Gothic, I set out to design a typeface with a modern twist whilst keeping the fundamentals of a traditional font," Dale comments on Behance.

"The result is Reckoner, a free for commercial and personal use typeface that features a secondary set of characters in the lowercase setting that can be placed in your designs to add a unique touch to certain words."

Reckoner is available to download for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com