Font of the day: Sabado

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sabado by Frank Hemmekam

Today's font of choice is Sabado by type designer Frank Hemmekam. One of many beautiful free designs created by the talented artist, Sabado is his most recent font.

"Sabado is a san serif/display typeface inspired by modern Swiss typefaces," Hemmekam explains. "What I love about this design the most is the bold letters that really strike out."

Download Sabado for free over on Behance.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite no-cost web fonts

Free graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!