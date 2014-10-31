Font of the day: Shelley

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Shelley by DJ Sherman

Celebrate Halloween with this spooky typeface, Shelley by designer DJ Sherman of Hogwash Studio. A decorative display font, designed to be both scary and friendly, Shelley is available in two versions, normal and Shelley Dead, a distressed, stamp-like version.

Shelley is available to purchase for just $4 over on Creative Market.