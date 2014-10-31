Topics

Font of the day: Shelley

By () Typography  

Spice up your Halloween designs with today's font of choice, Shelley by DJ Sherman.

Shelley Halloween font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Shelley by DJ Sherman

Celebrate Halloween with this spooky typeface, Shelley by designer DJ Sherman of Hogwash Studio. A decorative display font, designed to be both scary and friendly, Shelley is available in two versions, normal and Shelley Dead, a distressed, stamp-like version.

Shelley is available to purchase for just $4 over on Creative Market.

Shelley Halloween font

Shelley Halloween font

See more Typography articles

Related articles