Font of the day: Twist

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Twist from Supefried

The team at London-based graphic design studio Superfried are behind today's typeface of choice, Twist. Superfried's Mark Richardson comments: "Twist is an experimental, retro display typeface. As its name suggests, it features intricate twists and turns, creating a distinct, high-impact effect."

Twist is available to purchase over on HypeForType, where you can currently benefit from more than a 50 per cent discount.

