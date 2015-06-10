Font of the day: Uma

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Download the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Uma by Ariel Di Lisio and Alejandro Paul

Today's typeface of choice is Uma, created by designers Ariel Di Lisio and Alejandro Paul. A contemporary design, Uma is elegant and modern, ideal for use in magazines, brochures, flyers and more.

Uma is available to purchase over on YouWorkForThem.

