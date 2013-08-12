Font of the day: Woodwarrior

A perfont font for experimental headlines and striking straps

Woodwarrior by Anton Bohlin

Woodwarrior is a typeface inspired by the north, and the contrast between modern man made structures and untouched nature shaped by wind and ice alone. It was created by designer Anton Bohlin, who recently graduated from the Motion Graphics Program at Hyper Island, Stockholm. Now working full time at Cake, Bohlin regularly experiments with typography.

Focused around geometric shapes, Woodwarrior is the perfect font for experimental headlines and eye-catching straps.

Download Woodwarrior for FREE on Behance.

See more work from Anton over on Behance.

