Font of the day: Zebrazil

Every day we showcase the best fonts from around the web. Today it's Zebrazil by Zarni, which is free to download!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Zebrazil by Zarni

Today's font of choice Zebrazil was created by Myanmar-based graphic designer Zarni. This serif font is one of many created by Zarni, who generously offers his design as a free download.

You can download Zebrazil over on Behance.

