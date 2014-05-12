Font of the day: Ziamimi

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ziamimi by Jacopo Severitano

Berlin-based designer Jacopo Severitano is behind today's font of choice, Ziamimi. A geometric design, the typeface is available in three weights; regular, bold and italic.

Ziamimi is available to purchase via the Ziamimi website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com