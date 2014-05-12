Topics

Font of the day: Ziamimi

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Ziamimi by Jacopo Severitano.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ziamimi by Jacopo Severitano

Berlin-based designer Jacopo Severitano is behind today's font of choice, Ziamimi. A geometric design, the typeface is available in three weights; regular, bold and italic.

Ziamimi is available to purchase via the Ziamimi website.

