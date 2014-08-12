Greatest fonts countdown: 90 - Suisse

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 90th best typeface…

From top to bottom: Suisse International bold, Suisse Neue light and Suisse Works bold

Ian Party (Swiss Typefaces), 2011

Formerly known as Suisse BP Serif, Suisse is a collection of three OpenType families: Suisse Works, Suisse International and Suisse Neue published by Swiss Typefaces in 2011. The three sub-families that make up the type system have been created to work in harmony with each other: Suisse Works being a classic serif that makes a great text font; International a sans (including a condensed and monospaced); and Neue a serif with lighter weights. There are 45 styles in the set and a standard license includes desktop, web, mobile and e-pub usage.

