Greatest fonts countdown: 96 - Metropolis

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here's the 96th best typeface ever...

Josip Kelava, 2012

Croatia-born, Melbourne-based graphic designer and art director Josip Kelava designed Metropolis in 2012. His aim was to have the display face 'coming from the industrial movement of the 1920s where skyscrapers where born'.

Metropolis is a stunning display inspired by the industrial movement of the 1920

"Using a double-line technique, I wanted to create my own Art Deco-style font that represented this era. The result is a bold, bumptious typeface with a stolidly calm disposition," he says. The designer was recognised for his talent when he won an ADC Young Guns award in 2013. You can download Metropolis for free.

Here you can see the development of the typeface – originally designed in Illustrator with help from custom Art Brushes

The 100 Best Typefaces Ever

This is an extract from The 100 Best Typefaces Ever, the definitive guide to the greatest fonts ever created, in association with FontShop AG. Over 180 premium pages, the book dissects the world's greatest typefaces, bringing you some insightful background on each and interviews with their creators.

You can pick up the book at all good newsagents today or order it online. Or you can download a digital edition directly to your iPad from the Computer Arts app on iTunes.