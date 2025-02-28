ImagineFX Art Challenge is back!

Features
By
published

Want to see your art in ImagineFX? Join our Art Challenge – this month's theme: the colour purple!

ImagineFX art challenge
ImagineFX art challenge (Image credit: Future)

The brief, which you can read below, gives you the flavour for the Challenge, but all the details and tools are left up to you, as the we want to encourage everyone to get involved, no matter your style. We can't wait to see what you create.

Brief

Daniel Vincent
Daniel Vincent
Art Editor

Daniel is Art Editor of ImagineFX magazine. He has over two decades of magazine publishing experience and has worked on a multitude of publications including MBUK, Official PlayStation Magazine, PSW, PC Gamer and Guitar Techniques. When Daniel is not designing pages or finding the best artists for ImagineFX, you can find him trying to be like Spider-Man at his local climbing wall, thrashing his heart out on Zwift or headbanging at a loud gig.

