This artist puts a painterly spin on George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones prequel

Inspiration
By Contributions from published

Check out Jin Dongyu's art inspired by A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.

We've recently been exploring how fan art can be creative, and we've received fan art tips from a range of pro artists. The pieces below from the Chinese concept artist Jin Dongyu provide more examples of how artists can develop their own creativity with personal takes on existing worlds and characters.

Jin currently works full-time at Lilith Games, but he continues to consider the worlds of D&D, The Lord Of The Rings and Game Of Thrones to be major inspirations. In his daily practice, he enjoys drawing images based on these and other well-known worlds.

Article continues below

Blackfyre Rebellion

Fantasy fan art inspired by A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

(Image credit: Jin Dongyu)

“Here is the first of two pieces that are based on the world from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. This one here depicts a possible scenario of usurpation taking place.”

Uriel

Fantasy fan art inspired by Uriel in Guillermo del Toro&#039;s Frankenstein

(Image credit: Jin Dongyu)

“This piece is a stylised exercise based on the angel of death, Uriel, as depicted in the recent film adaptation of Frankenstein, directed by Guillermo del Toro.”

The Tarnished

Fantasy fan art inspired by Elden Ring

(Image credit: Jin Dongyu)

“This practice piece is based on Elden Ring, one of my favourite Souls-like games. It depicts the Tarnished overcoming numerous trials to become the Elden Lord.”

Children of the Forest

Fantasy fan art inspired by A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

(Image credit: Jin Dongyu)

“The second of two pieces based on the world from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. Magical creatures are created in order to fight against the invasion of the First Men.”

You can see more of Jin’s work on his ArtStation profile.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

Gear up for digital art

If you need the tools to take your own art digital, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing. or check below for deals on pen tablets and displays that we've reviewed on the site.

ImagineFX staff
ImagineFX staff
All things ImagineFX

ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 20 years!

With contributions from