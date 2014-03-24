HP ZED is coming to Paris

HP's "popup shop for creatives" ZED is back - and it's heading for Paris

Last year, HP brought the UK's creative community together at HP ZED, a special pop-up studio in London's Soho. Now it's back - and coming to Paris in April.

For one amazing week, you will have the opportunity to participate, share and learn with the biggest players in the creative sphere, from filmmakers to 3D artists.

From Monday 7 to Friday 11 April, HP ZED will pop up in the heart of Paris and offer creatives the chance to get involved in demonstrations, workshops, conferences and discussions. And best of all, it's all free! Just go to the website and register for the event or events you wish to attend.

There'll be a series of evening sessions, led by digital creatives from big name companies such as Pixar and The Mill, who'll talk about their films, their techniques, share their experiences with our guests in a friendly exchange.

There'll also be daytime workshops led by professionals from companies including Autodesk, Intel and Microsoft.

Animation session

Company : Cut & Paste

Open Blue Umbrella: A Pixar Masterclass

Saschka Unseld, director of The Blue Umbrella, will reveal how the Pixar movie was made

Company : Pixar

Animation Session

Company : Cut & Paste

Clarisse, an interactive workflow to the final images

Company : Isotropix

Think the next level: a presentation with The Third Floor

Duncan Burbidge, studio manager at The Third Floor, Inc, presents some of the latest work of the company and outline the tools and processes used

Company : 3rd floor Inc.

Pixels, processing and precision: session specifically dedicated to students

Company : HP, Intel, Progiss

Fashion your skills to perfection: Behind the scenes with The Foundry

Company : The Foundry

Presentation by The Mill

Director of Nuke at The Mill, Hugo Guerra's talk is eagerly awaited

Company : The Mill

Recent innovations for DME segment Autodesk

Company : Autodesk

Presentation by Cinesite