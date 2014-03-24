HP ZED is coming to Paris

Last year, HP brought the UK's creative community together at HP ZED, a special pop-up studio in London's Soho. Now it's back - and coming to Paris in April.
For one amazing week, you will have the opportunity to participate, share and learn with the biggest players in the creative sphere, from filmmakers to 3D artists.
From Monday 7 to Friday 11 April, HP ZED will pop up in the heart of Paris and offer creatives the chance to get involved in demonstrations, workshops, conferences and discussions. And best of all, it's all free! Just go to the website and register for the event or events you wish to attend.
Register for free today!
There'll be a series of evening sessions, led by digital creatives from big name companies such as Pixar and The Mill, who'll talk about their films, their techniques, share their experiences with our guests in a friendly exchange.
There'll also be daytime workshops led by professionals from companies including Autodesk, Intel and Microsoft.
Animation session
- Company: Cut & Paste
- Date and time: Monday 7 April, 2014 (0900-1700)
- Language: English
Open Blue Umbrella: A Pixar Masterclass
- Company: Pixar
- Date and time: Monday 7 April, 2014 (1900-2200)
- Language: English
Animation Session
- Company: Cut & Paste
- Date and time: Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (0900-1700)
- Language: English
Clarisse, an interactive workflow to the final images
- Company: Isotropix
- Date and time: Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (1400-1600)
- Language: French
Think the next level: a presentation with The Third Floor
- Company: 3rd floor Inc.
- Date and time: Tuesday 8 April, 2014 (1900-2200)
- Language: English
Pixels, processing and precision: session specifically dedicated to students
- Company: HP, Intel, Progiss
- Date and time: Wednesday 9 April, 2014 (1400-1700)
- Language: French
Fashion your skills to perfection: Behind the scenes with The Foundry
- Company: The Foundry
- Date and time: Thursday 10 April, 2014 (1430-1730)
- Language: English
Presentation by The Mill
- Company: The Mill
- Date and time: Thursday 10 April, 2014 (1900-2200)
- Language: English
Recent innovations for DME segment Autodesk
- Company: Autodesk
- Date and time: Friday 11 April, 2014 (1400-1700)
- Language: French
Presentation by Cinesite
- Company: Cinesite
- Date and time: Friday 11 April, 2014 (1900-2200)
- Language: English