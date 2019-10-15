Walmart iPad sale: the best Walmart iPad deals in October 2019

Welcome to our pick of the best Walmart iPad sales and deals in 2019. The iPad in all its various guises is a brilliant tool for creatives, and Walmart often has some great deals on Apple's versatile lineup of tablets.

There are plenty of reasons why designers and creatives should consider buying an iPad. First of all, they are brilliantly-built bits of kit, and models such as the iPad mini are small enough to easily carry around with you.

The iPad Air, meanwhile, is thin and light, again, making it a great device for carrying with you if you do a lot of travelling.

If you fancy something larger – and more powerful – then the iPad Pro is the one to get, combining large screens and fast components, making it ideal for digital artists, especially when paired with the Apple Pencil stylus. Make sure to bookmark our best Apple Black Friday deals post for all the latest offers on these products.

Meanwhile, the standard iPad is a great all-round tool. No matter what type of iPad you go for, you'll have access to the App Store, which houses thousands of brilliant apps, including some from the biggest names in art and design. Check out our best iPad apps for designers guide for a taste of what an iPad can do for designers and digital creatives.

But why buy an iPad from Walmart? For a start, Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world. This means it has a huge selection of iPads on offer, so you can be pretty certain that you'll find the iPad you're after at Walmart.

Because of its size, it also means its very competitive when it comes to price, and we've often seen Walmart iPad sales and deals which offer the lowest prices for iPads anywhere on the internet!

To save you having to browse through Walmart's huge website to find its iPad deals, we've put together this guide that gathers the very best Walmart iPad sales and deals so you'll never miss out on a bargain.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad

As we mentioned earlier, there are several different varieties of iPads these days, but if you want the best all-rounder, than the standard iPad is the best.

It's portable, powerful and well-priced. What's not to love? Since Apple launched the original iPad way back in 2010, Apple has continually refined its tablet, whilst not straying too far from its original design. This makes the iPad a brilliant tablet PC for designers and creatives.

In 2019, Apple released a new iPad with a 10.2-inch screen, a step up from the 9.7-inch screen of the iPad 2018. Apart from the bigger screen and slightly more RAM, the 2018 and 2019 models are pretty similar. So, if you don't want the larger screen, getting last year's model is the way to go, and Walmart has some brilliant deals on the older version, making it even better value.

Apple iPad 9.7 (6th-gen) Wi-Fi $429.99 now $329 at Walmart

Walmart has knocked $100 off the standard 6th generation iPad with this brilliant deal. This is the Wi-Fi only model, and comes with 128GB storage, the A10 Fusion chip for super-fast performance, Touch ID security and 1.2MP FaceTime camera.View Deal

Apple iPad 9.7 (6th-gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular $459 now $349 at Walmart

Fancy the iPad above, but with cellular data as well? Then this is the deal for you, which again has $100 off. Cellular data means you don't need Wi-Fi to go online – just plug in a SIM card for internet on the go.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) Wi-Fi $429 now $399 at Walmart

This item is currently out of stock, we will update with links when it is next available. Get the latest model with a large 10.2-inch display, A10 Fusion chip and 128GB storage for under $400. Because this iPad is so new, it's rare to find deals, but Walmart currently has $30 off.View Deal

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is the bigger, more powerful version of the standard iPad. As the name suggests, this is an iPad that's aimed at professionals, and its increased screen size and powerful components makes it a brilliant tablet for creative designers and artists.

We're still waiting to see if there will be a new version of the iPad Pro for 2019, but last year's models are still excellent devices, so if you're after a big-screen iPad, you should be able to buy the 2018 models safe in the knowledge that they won't become obsolete any time soon.

The 2018 model of the iPad Pro comes in two sizes, an 11-inch version and a 12.9-inch version.

If you want the biggest and fastest iPads in the world, these are the ones to get. However, it's also worth noting that these are also the most expensive iPads. Still, we've managed to find some great deals in Walmart.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2018) Wi-Fi $949 now $890.41 at Walmart

This item is currently out of stock, we will update with links when it is next available. Apple's powerhouse of an iPad doesn't always get massive price cuts, but Walmart is offering the Wi-Fi version with 256GB storage for $60 off the usual price. Not bad. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2018) Wi-Fi $1,349 now $1,269 at Walmart

This item is currently out of stock, we will update with links when it is next available. If you want much larger storage capacity, then this deal knocks almost $100 off the version of the iPad Pro with a huge 1TB of storage. It's still pricey, but a great choice for photographers.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) Wi-Fi $999 now $943.41 at Walmart

After the larger 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro? This deal cuts the price by $50 for the version with Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage. You may find the capacity a little bit low if you work with large files, however.View Deal

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Air

The iPad Air is back for 2019. After Apple neglected this version of the iPad for a while, it surprised us all with a brand new version for 2019. The iPad Air sits between the iPad and iPad Pro in Apple's lineup.

That means it's more powerful than the standard iPad, but it's not as fast as the iPad Pro. When it comes to price, it's also nestled between those two iPads.

The iPad Air gets a 10.5-inch Retina display and upgraded internals, and it's the thinnest and lightest iPad (apart from the iPad Pro), and in our view this is the perfect iPad for people who want a bit more power than the standard iPad, but don't want to splash out on the iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad mini

The iPad mini is, as the name suggests, the smallest iPad on sale. The 2019 edition comes with a 7.9-inch screen, making it the easiest iPad to carry around with you. You can slot it into a bag without any issues, and it's excellent for one-handed use as well.

It weighs just 300g as well, so if you're after an iPad for travelling with, the iPad mini is the one to get. However, its small size doesn't mean you're missing out much in the ways of features and functionality. It still supports the Apple Pencil stylus, so it's great as a portable doodle pad, and of course it runs all the apps that larger iPads can run as well.

It also features some of the hardware found in Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max smartphones, including the A12 Bionic chipset, which means it offers excellent performance on par with the larger iPads.

However, while it is the smallest iPad, it's not the cheapest (that's the standard iPad). But you don't have to spend more to get a smaller tablet, as the brilliant iPad mini Walmart deals below demonstrate.