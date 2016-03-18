Craft the perfect portfolio this weekend

Find out what clients and prospective employers want from your online portfolio with the Computer Arts 251

A fresh online presence is essential if you want to progress as a designer or illustrator – and for students graduating this summer, it's equally important to have a portfolio site ready for prospective clients and employers.

That's why Computer Arts is issuing a call to arms to busy creatives with its latest issue: give your portfolio some love this weekend.

To help you – whether you want to improve your existing site or are starting from scratch – the new issue of Computer Arts, 251, features an extensive, step-by-step guide to creating the perfect online portfolio in 12 hours.

From choosing the best portfolio platform to giving prospective clients or employers what they want – which work to include, how to present it, best-practice advice for preparing text – and making sure your site is mobile-ready, you’ll find pro advice on everything you need to know to create a killer online portfolio, plus a handy checklist of things not to forget.

Elsewhere in the issue, find out why illustration is back in such a big way in this month's special report. Discover which talented illustrators are leading the new wave, who to commission, and how to use this momentum to take your own design and illustration work into new territory.

Also inside CA issue 251

Craft the perfect portfolio in 12 hours with Computer Arts issue 251

Behind the scenes on ANTI's stunning visual denote for Oslo's skyline

Why your emails could be losing you clients

Democratising design: Firebelly's Dawn Hancock argues the case for crowdsourcing for the public good

How Malika Favre put a fresh spin on travel brochures

Singapore-based studio Foreign Policy explain how to start a design agency overseas

Discover San Francisco's best creative hotspots

How to invest in a high-end studio printer

Music explains how to balance local and national client work

All the hottest new design, illustration and motion graphics work

And much more

