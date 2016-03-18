Craft the perfect portfolio this weekend

A fresh online presence is essential if you want to progress as a designer or illustrator – and for students graduating this summer, it's equally important to have a portfolio site ready for prospective clients and employers.
That's why Computer Arts is issuing a call to arms to busy creatives with its latest issue: give your portfolio some love this weekend.
To help you – whether you want to improve your existing site or are starting from scratch – the new issue of Computer Arts, 251, features an extensive, step-by-step guide to creating the perfect online portfolio in 12 hours.
From choosing the best portfolio platform to giving prospective clients or employers what they want – which work to include, how to present it, best-practice advice for preparing text – and making sure your site is mobile-ready, you’ll find pro advice on everything you need to know to create a killer online portfolio, plus a handy checklist of things not to forget.
Elsewhere in the issue, find out why illustration is back in such a big way in this month's special report. Discover which talented illustrators are leading the new wave, who to commission, and how to use this momentum to take your own design and illustration work into new territory.
Also inside CA issue 251
- Behind the scenes on ANTI's stunning visual denote for Oslo's skyline
- Why your emails could be losing you clients
- Democratising design: Firebelly's Dawn Hancock argues the case for crowdsourcing for the public good
- How Malika Favre put a fresh spin on travel brochures
- Singapore-based studio Foreign Policy explain how to start a design agency overseas
- Discover San Francisco's best creative hotspots
- How to invest in a high-end studio printer
- Music explains how to balance local and national client work
- All the hottest new design, illustration and motion graphics work
- And much more
