Creative Week UK: what you need to know

Creative Week is an industry-wide event from Adobe that takes in everything from graphic design to photography, web design to TV and video. The aim is to help you get up to speed on the latest developments and discussions in your area - while all giving you a forum to put across your views.

Check out the latest features in Photoshop CS6

Computer Arts and our sister titles .net, Pratical Photoshop, 3D World and Imagine FX have also been hosting Creative Week live chats on Twitter (#CreativeWeekUK) with the next chat on photography and imaging taking place from 6.30pm-7.30pm on Thursday 5 July.

All of this is just a warm-up gig for the Creative Week event which kicks off on Monday 9 July. The line-up of speaker and events currently looks like this:

Monday 9 July - Creative Industry Overview

Creative Week will look at the Creative Industry as a whole and will include a debate on how creativity can help drive the UK out of the recession. It will also include Show & Tell sessions from...

Brendan Dawes a UK-based, MoMA exhibited is an artist and designer (live debate)

Joel Gethin Lewis, co- Director of experiential design agency Hellicar & Lewis (live debate)

Iconic British designer Wayne Hemingway (show and tell)

Chris Thompson, Head of Business Development at Ravensbourne College (show and tell)

Marc Lewis, pioneer of London’s new school dedicated to the art of advertising School of Communication Arts (show and tell)

Rufus Deuchler, Sr. Worldwide Design Evangelist at Adobe Systems (product demos and tips and tricks)

Tuesday 10 July - Design & Publishing

Creative Week will focus on the Design & Publishing industry with expert input from the following creative pros...

For more details on the event and to sign up for updates, visit the Creative Week website You can also find out more by watching the Creative Week trailer below.