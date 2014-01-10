Stock photo library launches $130K design contest

TEN is an educational campaign led by international stock photo agency, Fotolia, which showcases 10 digital artists from around the world over the course of 10 months. For its second year in a row, Fotolia's TEN campaign has shared the work of digital and graphic artists, allowing people around the world to download the source files, allowing you to learn how the artworks were created.

From 10 January to 10 February 2014, you're invited to unleash your creativity and challenge the 10 artists featured in the second season of Fotolia's TEN campaign.

The contest

Fotolia's TEN contest invites digital artists - professionals and aficionados alike - to challenge the year's artists on any one of the season's creative themes, for a grand prize worth $130 000, and an international promotional campaign assisted by Fotolia.

You have until February 10th 2014 to sign up via Facebook and post their art work, using a minimum of three of the Fotolia images used by the artists during the campaign.

Over 1,200 artists submitted artwork for the original season of TEN's contest, which saw over 40,000 Facebook Likes and mentions to over 250,000 people. This second round promises to be even bigger, as the TEN campaign continues to grow in popularity.

Global recognition

Web users around the world will decide on the winners by selecting 10 winners - one for each theme - who will then be put through to a jury comprised of the TEN Season 2 artists, Fotolia staff, as well as members of TEN production partner, Gang Corporate.

The grand prize winner will receive an international promotional campaign worth $130,000 and the chance to see their work published in prestigious design magazines and gain international recognition. Other prizes include a Wacom Intuos Pro M Tablet, a free subscription to Adobe's Creative Cloud, and EIZO LCD ColorEdge 24.1-inch screen, light reflectors by Westcott, and premium Fotolia Subscription.

The results of TEN Season 2's contest will be announced on the event's Facebook page on February 19, 2014. Find out more about TEN by Fotolia: www.tenbyfotolia.com.