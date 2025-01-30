You can now comment directly on Creative Bloq

At Creative Bloq we know how important online communities are and we’re always looking for ways to encourage positive discussion around design and creativity. That’s why we’re excited to announce that commenting is now available directly on our site.

The goal for our comment section is for it to become the best place for thoughtful discussion of our article topics. We're aiming to develop a space where people with an interest in creativity can enjoy conversations built on a foundation of respect.

The Creative Bloq team is made up of a group of design fans, and has changed and evolved since Creative Bloq began back in 2012. The current website team consists of eight full-time members of staff: Editor Georgia Coggan, Deputy Editor Rosie Hilder, Ecommerce Editor Beren Neale, Senior News Editor Daniel Piper, Editor, Digital Art and 3D Ian Dean, Tech Reviews Editor Erlingur Einarsson and Ecommerce Writer Beth Nicholls and Staff Writer Natalie Fear, as well as a roster of freelancers from around the world. The 3D World and ImagineFX magazine teams also pitch in, ensuring that content from 3D World and ImagineFX is represented on Creative Bloq. 

