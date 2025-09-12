Financial brands have developed a reputation for being corporate and oftentimes, a little dull, but that doesn't have to be the case. Switching up the stereotype is Tilt, a fintech company focused on empowering people without dwelling on their financial past.

The best rebrands strengthen a brand by digging into its heritage and values, creating a new identity that's succinct and strong. With gritty visuals, a lively colour palette and a distinctly human brand voice, Tilt is no different, proving that bold design and passionate copy can birth a brand steeped in authenticity.

Created by branding agency Ragged Edge, Tilt's rebrand was crafted "for the working rather than the wealthy," with a distinctly human appeal throughout. Central to the rebrand is a new logo featuring signature style typography for a bespoke appeal. The boldness of the design reflects Tilt's straightforward approach to finance, while an injection of chartreuse adds an element of optimism and character.

(Image credit: Tilt/Ragged Edge)

The brand's customised headline script features a physical tilt, creating a dynamic sense of progression. Paired with custom illustrations by Pearl Chuaynarong, Tilt's visuals embrace an imperfect, painterly style, again honing in on the brand's human appeal.

Tilt's brand voice is one of passion and action, with a candidness and urgency for change. “So many brands try to act like your friend. But Tilt customers don’t need another friend," says Fia Townshend, copy director at Ragged Edge. "They need help kicking down doors. So the Tilt voice has an urgent and unwavering belief that emboldens people to keep pushing.”

“Designing a financial brand to feel this alive meant finding the right balance,” adds Jessica Bong-Woon, associate creative director at Ragged Edge. “We wanted Tilt to welcome newcomers while still resonating with those who’ve felt let down by the system. That tension between grit and warmth became central to the brand.”

(Image credit: Tilt/Ragged Edge)

“This wasn’t about creating another friendly fintech,” adds Matt Smith, Executive Creative Director at Ragged Edge. “Tilt needed a brand with teeth. One that could challenge outdated systems and credit people for their potential. That clarity of purpose is what makes this rebrand transformative.”

