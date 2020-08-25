Students! Get Adobe Creative Cloud free for a month now

If you're a student living in the US, Canada or Mexico or EMEA regions (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) you're in for a real treat. Right now, Adobe is offering all students Creative Cloud free for one month with a paid subscription. And not only that, after the month has ended, you then get a whopping 60-65% off the regular monthly subscription price. That means, in the US, instead of paying $52.99 per month, you can get all your favourite creative software for just $19.99 per month – that's a huge $33 monthly saving!

The price reduction applies to the complete Adobe Creative Cloud suite, which encompasses over 20 different apps. That includes all the big players – photo editing favourite Photoshop, digital artists' go-to Illustrator, the best video editing software Premiere Pro, web prototyping tool Adobe XD and motion effects creator After Effects. You'll also be able to explore the iPad additions to the Adobe family, tablet-based art app Adobe Fresco, and Photoshop on iPad.

Just in case you need some extra encouragement, remember that when you buy Adobe's full All Apps package you're also getting 100GB of cloud storage (with the option to upgrade to 10TB) and premium features like Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, and Adobe Spark.

The programmes are fully integrated, so you can switch between them (and jump from one device to another) seamlessly. Built-in templates help you jump-start your designs, while step-by-step tutorials will help you sharpen your skills and get up to speed quickly.

This free month free offer is valid in the US until 28 August 2020 and in EMEA regions until 10 September 2020, so if you want to save big on Adobe's entire suite of creative software, grab it now.

