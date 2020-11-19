Black Friday software deals: Save on CorelDRAW, PaintShop Pro and more!

Today is a great day to try out new creative software as Corel has some stellar Black Friday deals across its range of products. With savings of up to 40 per cent, you can now get a range of software like Painter 2021, PaintShop Pro 2021 and CorelDRAW for less, and all without shelling out for a monthly subscription.

In just one of these top offers, Corel is offering a very tidy 25 per cent off PaintShop Pro (a Lightroom alternative), bringing the all-inclusive photo-editing software down from £70 to £50 for the full version. To top that off, we've got an extra discount code to save you 10 per cent more! Just add TECH10 at the checkout for the discount to be added.

Corel PaintShop Pro: £69.99 £49.99 at Corel

Save 35% with code: If you're looking for an Adobe Lightroom alternative, this is a great option. With hefty discounts on the Full and Ultimate versions, it's an excellent time to make the switch. Get an extra 10% off with the code TECH10



CorelDRAW Graphics Suite: £599 £539 at Corel

Save 10%: CorelDRAW is a subscription-free option for digital artists. You can design across devices in a similar way to Illustrator, and with 10% off, the professional painting and photo-art tools are well worth a go. Plus, you get four free products, worth £251.

Corel Painter 2021: £359.99 £304 at Corel

Save 15%: A brilliant Photoshop alternative if you don't want a subscription, you can get a good discount on Painter 2021 right now. With professional tools for digital painting and photo-art tools, this software is one to snap up.

Not in the UK? See the deals below for the best prices where you are. Or if you'd like to try Adobe, see the deal below (or see our Adobe Black Friday discounts for more deals).

Adobe All Apps: $39.99 / €48.39 / £39.95

Save 20-25%: Get 20 per cent off the price of Adobe's All Apps plan (25 per cent in the US). This equates to a saving of $13 / €12 / £10 each month. Now's the time to get a subscription. Offer ends 27 November 2020

