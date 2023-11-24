Samsung's newest, fastest external SSD just crashed to almost half price

Approaching the end of the year, it's that time when you realise your laptop's SSD is full of junk (I mean, work), and you desperately need to do the backing up that you should have been doing all year. Fortunately, there are massive Black Friday SSD deals about on big external SSDs, including 43% off the Samsung T9 4TB SSD at Amazon: was $439 now $249.99.

Personally, I'm still using the older Samsung T7 Shield, which I swear by and use every day. There are deals on that too, but the T9, which was only released last month is twice as fast. I'd been put off by the price, but this is enough to convince me to upgrade now and ensure I'm prepped with enough storage space for the year ahead. In the UK, the saving is 22% – reduced from £362.79 to £281.99.

There are other big external hard drive deals about, particularly on SanDisk external SSDs, but I've been scared off its Extreme Pro SSDs after so many stories of them failing this year. Samsung hasn't let me down yet. The T9 is widely compatible, has a rugged build and textured finished, and reviewers have vouched for its specified read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, which almost doubles the 1050MB/s of the T7.

See full details of this external SSD Black Friday deals below, or see our regular guide to the best external hard drives and SSDs for more options. If you're also looking to upgrade your laptop, see our guide to MacBook Black Friday deals.

Save: £84.50 Overview: This Samsung external SSD deal is my top pick as the best Black Friday SSD deal. The long-awaited follow-up to the excellent T7 Shield (no, I have no idea what happened to the T8!), it looks great, has a rugged build that's drop proof to 3 metres and provides transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. The deal above is on the biggest capacity, but there are also smaller but very good deals on the 1TB and 2TB versions. Features: 4TB SSD | rugged build and textured finish |fast 2,000 read/write speed | includes both USB-C and USB-A cables Price history: The T9 was only released in October, and this is the first time that I've seen the price reduced below $300 in the US and by any amount at all in the UK. Reviews: We haven't reviewed the T9 at Creative Bloq yet, but I was so impressed with the T7 Shield and T7 Touch Portable, both of which we reviewed, that I'm pretty confident that this follow up will do the job. Our sister site Techradar has reviewed the T9 and gave it four stars, finding its main weakness to be its price, which this deal resolves.

