Missed Black Friday? Samsung's newest, fastest SSD still has 43% off!

I find I almost always need another SSD at this time of year as my computer hard drives reach collapse due to the work that I still haven't got round to backing up. The good news is that a massive Black Friday deal that we spotted on Samsung's newest and fastest external SSD is still live a week on! Amazon has 43% off the Samsung T9 4TB SSD – reduced from $439 to $249.99.

I'm still using the older Samsung T7 Shield as my daily back up, and it does the job fantastically. The T9 was released just last month and is twice as fast. It was also a lot more expensive, but this deal has tempted me to upgrade since the extra speed will be very welcome when transferring hefty 4K video files.

There's a discount in the UK too: 20% off, now £362.79 £291.98 at Amazon UK (again for the massive 4TB capacity, there are smaller options available.)

There are other tempting external hard drive deals about, most notably on SanDisk SSDs, but I've been scared away from its Extreme Pro SSDs after all the recent stories of them failing. Samsung hasn't let me down yet, and I've been using the T7 since its release early last year. The T9 (I have no idea they they skipped T8) remains widely compatible and has a rugged build and textured finished. Reviewers have vouched for its specified read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, almost doubling the 1050MB/s of the T7.

Today's best external SSD deal

Samsung T9 Portable SSD (4TB)

Was: $439

Now: $249.99 at Amazon US

Save: $189.01 Was: £362.79

Now: £291.98 at Amazon UK

Save: £70.81 Overview: We spotted this Samsung external SSD deal during Black Friday and thought it would end after the weekend, but it's still live! The follow-up to the already excellent T7 Shield looks great, has a rugged build that's drop proof to 3 metres and provides faster transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. The deal above is on the largest capacity (a hefty 4TB), but there are also smaller but solid savings on the 1TB and 2TB versions. Features: 4TB SSD | rugged build and textured finish |fast 2,000 read/write speed | includes both USB-C and USB-A cables Price history: The T9 was only released in October. We saw some small price cuts in the US soon after its release but it wasn't until Black Friday that this deal appeared, dropping reducing the US price to below $300 for the first time. It's the first time we saw any discount at all in the UK. Reviews: We haven't reviewed the T9 at Creative Bloq yet, but I've been so impressed with the T7 Shield and T7 Touch Portable, both of which we reviewed, that I'm pretty confident this follow up will do the job. Our sister site Techradar has reviewed the T9 and gave it four stars, finding its main weakness to be its price, which this deal largely resolves. Price check: Walmart $299.99

