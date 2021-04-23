Save up to 37% on Bluetooth speakers! Deals include Sony and LG

Fancy elevating your audio experience? We've seen some amazing deals on bluetooth speakers this weekend, with savings on big names including Sony and LG. In the US? Get an impressive $180 off this Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 speaker at BestBuy – reduced from $479.99 to a very-nice-indeed $299.99. With brilliant sound and especially good bass, this is a marvellous deal.

If you're in the UK, the best deal is a saving of a whopping £71 on this stylish LG XBOOM bluetooth speaker, reduced from £169.99 to just £99 at Amazon.

Not quite what you're looking for? Try the other deals we've found for you below. And be sure to check out our list of the best drawing tablets around, so you can create while you listen to your favourite playlist.

Bluetooth speaker deals: US

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6: $479.99 $299.99 at BestBuy

Save $180: This gem of a bluetooth speaker has had clear audio, and is especially good for bass-lovers. It looks great and has eight hours of battery. What's not to love?

ION Audio – Powerglow: $249.99 149.99 at Bestbuy

Save $100: This two-way PA speaker has powerful sound. You get a microphone, it has lights and a remote control, too. It's best for indoor use, though it still sounds good outside.View Deal

Treblab HD77: $199.97 $179.97 at Amazon

Save $44: If you want a big sound, while not worrying about your speaker breaking if you take it out, the HD77 is a robust option. It comes with a massive base and is both waterproof shock resistant.

Bluetooth speaker deals: UK

LG XBOOM Go PL7: £169.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £71: A quality speaker from a quality brand, the LG XBOOM not only has amazing sound but is also water-resistant and pairs with your LG TV. Perfect for parties, it has dual-action bass and 24 hours of battery life. Incredible.

Sony SRS-XB33: £150 £99 at Amazon

Save £51: This brilliant speaker from Sony is shockproof, waterproof and has a huge 24 hours of battery life. The powerful sound is well-balanced (as you'd expect from Sony, and it has lights.



Denon Home 350 Wireless Speaker: £599 £545 at Amazon

Save £54: Looking to spend a bit more? This speaker has everything you could wish for including streaming ability (connect it to Spotify and others), incredible sound and assistant support. View Deal

And here are some more great deals on bluetooth speakers, wherever you are in the world...

