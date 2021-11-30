Fantastic Surface Pro 7+ Cyber Monday deals continue

Cyber Monday is over and with it all of the deals that we'd spotted on the brand new Surface Pro 8, but that doesn't mean that you can't still save big on a fantastic hybrid tablet from Microsoft. With the Surface Pro 8 released in October, retailers are letting deals run on the earlier Surface Pro 7+, which itself was only released in January.

This smaller model is a great portable device for creative work on the go and comes with a Type Cover keyboard included. In the US, you can save $230 on the 12.3in Surface Pro 7+ at Best Buy, where it's now just $699.99, down from $929.99.

And if you're looking for Surface Pro deals in the UK, you can get the same device for £799 at Currys, a saving of £170. Scroll down for details, and see our Cyber Monday 2021 page for late Cyber Monday deals on more products.

The best Cyber Monday Surface Pro 7+ deal: US

Surface Pro 7+: $929.99 Surface Pro 7+: $929.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $230: This updated, compact version of Surface Pro 7 has a 12.3-inch touch-screen, Intel i3 core, and 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. You can still save $230 on the tablet at Best Buy.



The best Cyber Monday Surface Pro 7+ deal: UK

Surface Pro 7+: £969 Surface Pro 7+: £969 £799 at Currys

Save £170: There's also big savings to be had on the Surface Pro 7+ in the UK. Currys has £170 off the tablet with Windows 11, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD.

The best Cyber Monday Surface Pro 7 deal: US

For more deals, see our guide to the best Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals or check the deals below.

