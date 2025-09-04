The MCM Scholarship is back this October, giving emerging artists and storytellers the chance to access London’s biggest pop culture convention and a vital step into the creative industries.

ReedPop has confirmed the return of the scheme ahead of MCM Comic Con, which runs at ExCeL London from 24–26 October. Now in its second year, the scholarship is designed to break down barriers that often prevent talented people from working-class and underrepresented backgrounds from getting their start.

For many aspiring creatives, cost is one of the biggest hurdles to building a career. By offering free entry to all three days of MCM Comic Con, three nights’ accommodation, a £500 cash prize, and a bespoke itinerary, the scholarship removes those barriers and creates opportunities to meet peers, publishers, and industry professionals face-to-face.

Applications are open until 29 September, and ReedPop is encouraging entries from those with ambitions in comics, gaming, art, literature, acting, and more. Candidates will be judged on their passion, career goals, and creative drive, with portfolios welcomed where relevant.

Artist Sudipta Patra was a winner of the MCM Scholarship, could you be next? (Image credit: Sudipta Patra)

And the winners were…

The first winners, announced in May, show the impact the scheme can have. Scottish poet and author Muminah Koleoso used the scholarship to build a community for marginalised writers. Illustrator Sudipta Patra travelled from Northern Ireland to showcase his work and push forward his career in children’s books and comics. Meanwhile, aspiring concept artist Ash Norman tapped into networking opportunities with game studios, boosting their portfolio across film, music videos, and interactive media.

For artists, scholarships like this can be the difference between staying on the sidelines and being part of the conversation. With access to workshops, portfolio reviews, and direct contact with publishers and studios, MCM Comic Con offers a rare chance to turn ambition into tangible career momentum. Read up on the best drawing tablets and best digital art software if you're thinking of entering.

MCM Comic Con returns with its usual mix of panels, guest appearances, careers fairs and workshops, and the MCM Scholarship puts winning artists at the centre of it all.

Keep an eye on the official MCM Comic Con pages for the latest announcements and how to enter.