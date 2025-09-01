This portable car jump starter saved my marriage – and it's 50% off for Labor Day
I didn't even know these miracle workers existed.
Picture the scene. It's the day after my wedding. The rain, which mercifully held off for the day itself, has started pouring down. My wife and I are supposed to be well on the way to our honeymoon, but were late setting off because I had, for some reason or other, a slightly sore head. Tensions are rising. My wife puts the key in the ignition, and the car won't start. The battery has died. I was the last one to drive it – I needed to move it out of the way for the ceremony. I must have left the lights on.
At this point, after less than 24 hours, my marriage is decidedly at risk. With a three hour drive to Cornwall ahead of us, and no way to start the car, and no other cars around to help us, things aren't looking good. But then I remember! One of the weirdest wedding gifts we received, the one I definitely raised an eyebrow at, was a portable car jump starter!
When I first saw the thing, I wasn't convinced. The only way to jump start a car is with another car, right? Surely something as small as a portable powerbank couldn't be up to the task. I wouldn't even expect the best power banks to be able to start my car. But by now, I was desperate. I opened the bonnet, connected the clamps and pressed the On button. After a few seconds, my wife tried the ignition. The car started, and my marriage was saved. And we had a lovely honeymoon, thanks for asking.
And guess what! The very model that saved my marriage could now save yours, for 50% off. That's right – the very jump starter is down from $100 to $50 at Amazon. I just hope it proves as useful for you as it did for me.
This car jumper starter portable delivers a powerful 5000A peak current for quick starting of 12V vehicles, compatible with engines up to 9.0L gas and 8.0L diesel. Even if the battery is extremely low, a built-in boost function automatically activates to provide additional power for starting. It can jump-start 12V vehicles up to 50 times on a single charge and operates reliably in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F.
