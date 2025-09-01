This portable car jump starter saved my marriage – and it's 50% off for Labor Day

Picture the scene. It's the day after my wedding. The rain, which mercifully held off for the day itself, has started pouring down. My wife and I are supposed to be well on the way to our honeymoon, but were late setting off because I had, for some reason or other, a slightly sore head. Tensions are rising. My wife puts the key in the ignition, and the car won't start. The battery has died. I was the last one to drive it – I needed to move it out of the way for the ceremony. I must have left the lights on.

At this point, after less than 24 hours, my marriage is decidedly at risk. With a three hour drive to Cornwall ahead of us, and no way to start the car, and no other cars around to help us, things aren't looking good. But then I remember! One of the weirdest wedding gifts we received, the one I definitely raised an eyebrow at, was a portable car jump starter!

(Image credit: DECHAINE)

When I first saw the thing, I wasn't convinced. The only way to jump start a car is with another car, right? Surely something as small as a portable powerbank couldn't be up to the task. I wouldn't even expect the best power banks to be able to start my car. But by now, I was desperate. I opened the bonnet, connected the clamps and pressed the On button. After a few seconds, my wife tried the ignition. The car started, and my marriage was saved. And we had a lovely honeymoon, thanks for asking.

And guess what! The very model that saved my marriage could now save yours, for 50% off. That's right – the very jump starter is down from $100 to $50 at Amazon. I just hope it proves as useful for you as it did for me.