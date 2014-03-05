Font of the day: Akura Popo

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Akura Popo from Twicolabs Design

Today's font of choice is Akura Popo from Twicolabs Design. The team comment on the typeface on Behance: "Akura Popo is a vintage and classic condensed serif font with a blod, strong and tough-looking style. It's best suited for logos, headlines, letterheads and sport-themed designs."

You can download Akura Popo for free over on Behance.

Free font: Akura Popo

