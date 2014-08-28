Font of the day: Barbershop

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Barbershop by David Bortnowski

Today's font of choice is vintage-style design Barbershop by designer David Bortnowski. He comments on Dribbble: "Barbershop is a typeface I created based off of Din Condensed, but without the round corners and a bit taller. The file is not outlined, so you can move the shadow wherever you need to, and adjust the stroke size."

You can download Barbershop for free over on Dribbble.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com