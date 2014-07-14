Font of the day: Building

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Building by Leonardo Gubbioni

Today's font of choice Building was created by Italian design student Leonardo Gubbioni. He comments on Behance: "With a strong visual impact, Building's primary purpose is to capture the attention, in a world where you are constantly assualted by sensory stimuli."

Building is available free, for personal use only, over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com