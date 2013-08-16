Font of the day: Chrome light

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Chrome light by Artem Sukhinin

Our font of the day is Chrome light by London-based graphic designer Artem Sukhinin. Specialising in the art of typography and type illustration, he comments on his design: "Chrome light is available in two variations, Chrome and Chrome Black, with a full set of letters, numbers and four punctuation marks. The font is free and can be used for any type of graphic design - print, web, packaging and more."

Download Chrome light from Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!