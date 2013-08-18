Font of the day: Dense regular

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Dense by Charles Daoud

Today's font of choice is Dense Regular by Canadian artist Charles Daoud. Specialising in graphic design and typography, Daoud says of his design: "Dense is a versatile, elegant, geometric and compact sans-serif typeface. Three weights have been created thus far: thin, regular and bold."

Regular is currently the only weight available, with Daoud commenting that he'll update his Behance page with news on how to get the other weights in the near future.

So, what are you waiting for? Download Dense Regular for free here.

