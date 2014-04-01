Font of the day: Derkon

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Derkon by Sztuchlak Gergő

This retro-style design was created by graphic designer Sztuchlak Gergő. "Derkon lets you turn type into impressive and beautiful pieces of work," he comments on Behance. "The irregular, hand-made look adds a real human touch to things and comes along with a lot of cool details."

You can download Derkon for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com