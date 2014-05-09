Font of the day: Duma

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Duma by Ish Adames

Duma was created by US-based designer Ish Adames. "Duma is a sans that is characterized with long legs and very extended," Adames comments. "Each character was individually made in Illustrator using basic geometric shapes."

You can download Duma for free over on Behance.

