Font of the day: Fancy Me

Fancy Me by Marie-Michelle Dupuis

Fancy Me was created by Quebec-based graphic designer Marie-Michelle Dupuis. "This is my first font," she says. "A mix between edgy, modern and yet femine, which could look great in editorial designs."

Free for both personal and commercial use, Fancy Me is available to download on Behance.

