Farewell by Marianela Grande

Argentina-based graphic designer and illustrator Marianela Grande is the designer behind our font of the day Farewell. Grande developed the typeface as a personal project, commenting that she designed it purely for 'headlines, capital letters and short texts'. A free typeface, all Grande asks for is a tweet in return for the download.

Download Farewell for free over on Behance.

