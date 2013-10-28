Topics

Font of the day: Farewell

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Farewell by Marianela Grande, which is free to download in exchange for a tweet!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Farewell by Marianela Grande

Argentina-based graphic designer and illustrator Marianela Grande is the designer behind our font of the day Farewell. Grande developed the typeface as a personal project, commenting that she designed it purely for 'headlines, capital letters and short texts'. A free typeface, all Grande asks for is a tweet in return for the download.

Download Farewell for free over on Behance.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles