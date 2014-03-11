Font of the day: Farray

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Farray by Adrien Coquet

Today's font of choice was created by French graphic designer Adrien Coquet. A generous guy, Coquet recently put the finsihing touches to his design and now offers it as a free download for both personal and commercial use.

You can download Farray for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!