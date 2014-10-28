Font of the day: Forum

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Forum by Denis Masharov

Type designer Denis Masharov describes his typeface Forum as "antiqua with classic Roman proportions". Inspired by classic architecture, Forum's rounded lines make it great for creating eye-catching and elegant headlines and titles.

Forum is available to download for free on Google Web Fonts.