Font of the day: Goudy Sans Black BT

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Goudy Sans Black BT by Frederic Goudy

Today's font of choice, Goudy Sans Black BT, is part of the sans serif font family Goudy Sans FS, by Frederic Goudy. The friendly, almost playful design, has an unusual and attractive cursive italic.

Available free of charge, this typeface comes complete with a full set of upper and lower case letters, numbers and a selection of special characters.

You can download Goudy Sans Black BT for free here.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!