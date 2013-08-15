Font of the day: Higher

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Higher by Marissa Passos

Today's font of choice is Higher, by Portugal-based graphic designer Marissa Passos. Made as a student project during her time at the University of Porto, the typeface contains a full set of uppercase characters and numbers 0-9. It's free for both personal and commercial use, and available in OTF and TTF formats.

Download Higher for FREE from Behance.

