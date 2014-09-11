Font of the day: Killer

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Killer by Craig Ward

British-born, New York-based typographer Craig Ward is behind today's font of choice, Killer. During his career, Ward has created typographic based artwork for clients including The Economist, Creative Review, BMW, Waterstones, and Maxim.

Killer is available to purchase via HypeForType.

