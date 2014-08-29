Topics

Font of the day: Metrisch

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Metrisch from Absolut Foundry.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Metrisch from Absolut Foundry

Today's font of choice Metrisch is from Bandung-based foundry Absolut Foundry. Available from YouWorkForThem, the typeface is described as being "based on traditional geometric construction that have been built with letter size wider, the x-heights taller and short descender that almost proportioned with the basic letter shape".

Metrisch is available to purchase via YouWorkForThem.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

