Font of the day: Metrisch

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Metrisch from Absolut Foundry

Today's font of choice Metrisch is from Bandung-based foundry Absolut Foundry. Available from YouWorkForThem, the typeface is described as being "based on traditional geometric construction that have been built with letter size wider, the x-heights taller and short descender that almost proportioned with the basic letter shape".

Metrisch is available to purchase via YouWorkForThem.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com