Font of the day: Mohave

Mohave by Gumpita Rahayu

Mohave is available from Absolut Foundry, a small collective foundry, based in Bandung, Indonesia. The typeface was created by type designer Gumpita Rahayu. "Mohave is all caps display typefaces, built with smooth height and dynamic glyph," he comments.

"This typeface is designed for large points setting and contains three weights; regular, semi bold, and bold plus italics. This new version has improved glyph shapes, some difference alternates in the uppercase and lowercase, adding more latin diacritcs and punctuation. Mohave Typefaces is good for display type such as headlines, posters, titles and more."

You can download Mohave, in exchange for a tweet, here.

