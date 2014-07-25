Font of the day: Prenton

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Prenton by Roy Preston

Today's font of choice is Prenton by British designer Roy Preston. Availble from font foundry YouWorkForThem, the design is described as "an elegant and meticulously drawn sans serif typeface". An extensive family of typefaces, Prenton contains 21 weights in total.

Prenton is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

