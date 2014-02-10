Font of the day: Resamitz

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Resamitz by Grzegorz Luk

Our font of the day was created by Polish type designer Grzegorz Luk. One of many designs by Luk, his latest offering is a sans serif font, available in both regular and bold and completely free of charge.

Resamitz is available to download over on Luk's website.

