Font of the day: Resamitz

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Resamitz by Grzegorz Luk, which is totally free to download!

Resamitz by Grzegorz Luk

Our font of the day was created by Polish type designer Grzegorz Luk. One of many designs by Luk, his latest offering is a sans serif font, available in both regular and bold and completely free of charge.

Resamitz is available to download over on Luk's website.

