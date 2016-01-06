Font of the day: Ruffle Beauty

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Ruffle Beauty by Anis Iday

If you're on the hunt for a playful handwritten font, today's typeface of choice Ruffle Beauty by Anis Iday could be just the solution. Ideal for poster designs, Ruffle Beauty is free for both personal and commercial use.

Ruffle Beauty is available to download for free over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!