Font of the day: Skinny Bastard

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Skinny Bastard by Marcelo Reis Melo

Today's typeface of choice is handwritten design Skinny Bastard by Marcelo Reis Melo. Full of personality and with lots of energy, this new skinny handwritten font it great for creating stand-out headlines.

You can download Skinny Bastard for free over on Free Goodies for Designers.