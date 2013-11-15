Font of the day: Throne Gothic

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Throne Gothic by Ten Dollar Fonts

Throne Gothic was created by font playground Ten Dollar Fonts. Normally a paid-for design, the team is currently offering the 'classic' version of the font as a free download. All they ask for in return is a tweet or Facebook share.

Throne Gothic - classic is available to download for free here.

